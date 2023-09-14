Jessel Taank and Erin Lichy Get Seats Next to Andy Cohen at RHONY Reunion

The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 became a quick hit. Based on the information NBCUniversal shared, the soft reboot did exactly what it set out to do. The season’s first episode initially brought in only about half a million live viewers.

But across platforms, Season 14 Episode 1 grossed 1.7 million views, and enthusiasm for the new cast has only continued. Erin Lichy has been perfectly contentious. Ubah Hassan and Jenna Lyons gave the show some much-needed representation. Moreover, their stories connected with and inspired thousands of viewers.

Fans have loved watching Jessel Taank’s evolution throughout the first season, and similarly, Sai De Silva, who slowly became the show’s villain. Then there’s Brynn Whitfield, whose flirtatious attitude captured hearts as much as it raised eyebrows. It feels like just yesterday that we met them. It’s hard to believe the reunion is already upon us.

RHONY Reunion seating chart has fans screaming

These #RHONY Reunion seats are all first class ? Here's a first look at the Season 14 seating chart! pic.twitter.com/tF9Jt24n7p — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 14, 2023

Bravo released the seating chart on Twitter the morning of September 14, and immediately, fans were buzzing. To Andy Cohen’s right will be Jessel, followed by Brynn, and then Ubah. On the immediate left is Erin, with Jenna at her left, and Sai on the end.

Fans on Twitter repeated two main sentiments. First, the replies were filled with fans of Jessel, praising the fact that she was given the first seat. As one reply wrote, “Queen Jessel in the 1st seat iktr.” On the other hand, fans were cheering because Sai was seated at the end. Multiple fans threw shade such as, “Sai on the end so she can take her many snack breaks.”

Other sentiments were repeated as well, albeit by the minority. One fan was perplexed that Jenna Lyons hadn’t received the first seat as arguably the most popular cast member. Another said Brynn was the breakout star of the show and deserved a seat next to Andy. But it is what it is, and no matter what, fans have many reasons to be pumped.

In the meantime, Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

