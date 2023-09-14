Lindsay Hubbard Releases Statement After Carl Radke Split

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke shocked everyone when they ended their engagement. Carl blindsided Lindsay and slammed on the brakes on their way to the altar. They were set to wed in November in Mexico. Oh, and he dumped her while Bravo cameras rolled, apparently.

He reportedly sent a letter to friends and family about the breakup. “Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired,” Carl wrote. “I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.” Carl forgot to mention that Lindsay didn’t sign off on this note.

Lindsay says her peace

Lindsay finally spoke out on Instagram for the first time about the split. “I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years,” she wrote.

“The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why.” Not giving a reason for a broken engagement? That is the worst.

Lindsay continued, “I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

She added, “This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first.” Lindsay went on to thank her friends “who have not left my side” and were “picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout.” At least her friends have her back.

In conclusion, Lindsay wrote, “I am still grieving and trying to process all that has happened, but I felt it was important to update you all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through.”

Hopefully, Lindsay can take this time to heal and move forward.

