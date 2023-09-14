Sofia Franklyn Offers Lindsay Hubbard Podcast Interview Following Carl Radke Split

Hot off the press, Lindsay Hubbard just issued a statement on Instagram. She was largely silent for the past two weeks after Carl Radke dumped her months before their November wedding.

But the former publicist took her time, gathered her thoughts, and went public when she was ready. And now that Lindsay is potentially willing to talk, there is one podcast host ready to give the Summer House a microphone.

Sofia thinks she and Lindsay could “destroy” Carl

Podcaster Sofia Franklyn started her podcast, Sofia With An F, in 2020. She has enough clout to interview celebrity guests. Generally, the podcast also covers the entertainment industry.

Sofia exclusively told Us Weekly her reaction to Carl and Lindsay’s split. “Oooh, Carl! I would be pissed,” she stated. “I would be very upset. So they were engaged?”

Lindsay and Carl were set to wed in November before the latter abruptly called things off. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the Summer House party girl was, “blindsided” by it all.

To make matters worse, the same source revealed that Carl broke up with Lindsay while filming for the hit reality TV show.

“A normal person who loves someone wouldn’t break up with someone they love on camera. No matter how many problems you may have, you don’t do something like that on camera for the world to see their reaction,” the insider explained.

Since then, Carl has issued a letter of apology to his wedding guests. The letter has gone public. For her part, Lindsay recently shared her feelings with a personal Instagram post.

If the publicist is ready to talk, she has an eager audience. Sofia said as much to Us Weekly.

“I think that Lindsay should come on ‘Sofia With an F’ and we can actually distract and destroy this man,” she joked.

