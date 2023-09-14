Tom Sandoval Felt ‘Very Alone’ Filming Pump Rules Season 11

Tom Sandoval just recently finished filming Vanderpump Rules Season 11, which was pretty bold, honestly

Now, he’s told ET that it was the hardest season he’s ever filmed. He added that he felt “very alone, very isolated” during filming. It’s not hard to imagine why.

Filming the new season was probably awkward for everyone. So much so that Rachel Leviss opted out of filming, and her decision not to be on the show has affected Tom. He shared that it wasn’t only isolating but also hard “losing a friend, Rachel. It was tough, it was tough.”

Scandoval ripple effect

It looks like Scandoval has far-reaching effects that Tom is still feeling today. In March, Tom broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, after she found out that he cheated on her with Rachel.

Needless to say, it was scandalous, and the fallout was intense. And it’s not like Tom and Rachel rode off into the sunset together. A few months later, in May, they called off their relationship.

And it appears they cut off all contact, too — or at least Rachel did. Tom reacted to Rachel’s 29th birthday celebration post and said, “Happy birthday, Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.”

The greeting didn’t quite have the effect he wanted because she quickly blocked him. He admitted that it had been some time since he’d actually been in touch with Rachel. He didn’t say anything about her blocking him on social media except to say that he hoped she was happy and wished her only the best.

As for Ariana, she will be appearing in the new season of Dancing with the Stars, and despite everything, Tom is thrilled for her. He said he’d watch and vote for his ex-girlfriend and hoped she did well on the show.

Is the worst over?

Tom seems to be trying his best to move on from the scandal and hopes that “the worst is over.” However, his experience filming VPR shows that people may not be as ready to let go. Still, I guess he has to do what he can to move forward.

His latest venture, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, is premiering this month and has the reality star competing against other recruits to take on the reality of warfare in the harsh winter mountains of New Zealand.

He’ll be starring against other celebrities like actress Tara Reid, singer Jojo Siwa, NFL star Dez Bryant, actor Brian Austin Green, NBA champ Robert Horry, reality TV stars Savannah Chrisley and Jack Osbourne, influencer Kelly Rizzo, former Olympians Bodie Miller and Erin Jackson, model Blac Chyna, and Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall.

Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premieres on Sept. 25 at 9/8c on Fox

