Vicki Gunvalson To Receive First Wifetime Achievement Award at BravoCon

She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and now, it’s time to honor her! The OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, is about to be recognized with the first-ever Wifetime Achievement Award. Bravo just announced the news. Who needs an Oscar or a Tony when you can win the top award at the Bravos?

The highest honor in Housewives

Vicki’s Wifetime Achievement Award was announced during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Vicki was joined by her fellow Tres Amigas, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador.

Congratulations to Victoria Gunvalson, who will be the recipient of The Wifetime Achievement Award at #BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas! ? #TheBravos #WWHL pic.twitter.com/Gqlq9l5ZO0 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 14, 2023

Andy explained that the recipient of the prestigious honor would be a person who “embodies housewives, someone who is willing to show herself exactly as who she is, and have fun while doing it — a housewife who’s exceeded our wildest imaginations.”

Obviously, Vicki has done all of that and then some in her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Since 2006, she’s been the whooping it up and making us laugh, cry, and sometimes, cringe. Vicki has taken us through some extremely memorable highs and lows, from the family van to the cancer scam.

During WWHL’s After Show, it took a little bit of Andy explaining for Vicki to fully understand the magnitude of her award. Once she wrapped her head around it, she was super excited to be honored and even more excited about having a reason to buy a new dress.

“I’m so blessed to be a part of this family,” Vicki said to Andy. “We did this together as a family.”

From a demotion to making history

Vicki’s award feels like righting the wrongs of the last few years. After she was unceremoniously demoted and fired from RHOC a few years ago, her future with the Real Housewives franchise seemed unclear. How would she ever bounce back from that nightmare Season 14 reunion?

Now that she’s back as a guest on RHOC and has filmed two seasons of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, it’s clear that there’s no getting rid of the OG from the OC. She’s here to stay, whether or not she’s holding an orange or not.

Bravo will announce more categories and nominees for the Bravos in the coming weeks. Fans can vote for the best of the best across the Bravo universe. The Bravos will be filmed live at BravoCon on Friday, November 3rd. The ceremony will air on Sunday, November 5th, on Bravo.

