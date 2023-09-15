Guerdy Abraira Tackles Final Round of Chemo

It’s hard to believe it was four months ago when Guerdy Abraira first shared with the world she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The Real Housewives of Miami star displayed incredible strength and determination as she sought to Guerdify her battle.

It was so utterly satisfying seeing fans, Bravolebrities, and the entertainment industry rally around the famed party planner. Despite how divided the world remains, everyone could come together to support Guerdy.

And the star shared plenty of updates with fans along the way, documenting a great deal of the treatment process on social media. She looked stunning when she revealed her shaved head. But now, she’s reached an even more amazing milestone.

Guerdy’s heartfelt message to fans and med staff

On September 14, Guerdy archived a livestream on her Instagram featuring her family celebrating her. They gave her a crown, a sash, and a stringed banner on the wall sharing congratulations. There was also a pink and white cake and a plaque with a bell on it. Guerdy became emotional as she hugged her loved ones and rang the bell with vigor.

She addressed fans by saying, “It’s time! I’m so excited.” She lifted her hands high in the air and said, “This is it!” Her family and doctors sang for her and shook pom poms. “I’m so emotional,” she said as she put her crown on, also comparing herself to Caillou. “I’m a queen!” she announced. “Thank you so much Memorial Hospital family … I’m a new person.”

She signed off with a “Thank you to all of you.” In the post’s caption, she wrote, “Last chemo round!!! On to 20 rounds of radiation but that’s cake walk compared to this!!!!! THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR KEEPING ME IN YOUR PRAYERS. Thank you also to my amazing oncology team and chemo nurses at @mhshospital (I love you Rose, best nurse ever).”

TELL US – DID YOU TUNE IN TO WATCH HER LIVE? WHAT ARE YOUR FEELINGS ON GUERDY’S JOURNEY SO FAR?