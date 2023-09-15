Kroy Biermann Accuses Kim Zolciak of ‘Harassing’ Him With Drugs Accusation in Divorce Battle

Looks like Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are back to playing their hits. With the former Don’t Be Tardy stars locked in a divorce battle yet again, Kroy’s lawyers must’ve found it prudent to address some of Kim’s previous claims.

During their first divorce saga, the two were engaged in a vicious custody battle for their kids. The fight for custody led to ruthless claims on both sides. Kroy accused his wife of mental unwellness and a gambling addiction while Kim accused her husband of drug abuse.

Despite Kim’s attempts at obliviousness, the custody battle is still on. And with that being the case, Kroy certainly wasn’t going to stand for Kim’s claims of drug addiction.

Kroy’s lawyer slams Kim for having “no proof”

Radar Online reported that Kroy asked the judge presiding over the couple’s case to appoint a Guardian ad Litem over the children. As part of the motion, Kroy’s lawyer addressed Kim’s claims of drug abuse on Kroy’s part. “Recently,” the lawyer wrote, “[Kim] accused [Kroy] of being a drug addict, smoking pot to such an extent that he is unable to care for the children.”

They wrote that Kim had “no proof to support her claims,” adding, “These allegations provide no other purpose than to harass and defame [Kroy] and put the children at risk of not being permitted to see their father.” Due to “the negative fall-out of their parents’ divorce,” Kroy asked that a Guardian ad Litem be appointed immediately.

A Guardian ad Litem can represent children in a divorce. The official speaks with all parties and then writes a report for the judge. Kroy’s request for a guardian shows some measure of confidence on his part. Kim has yet to make her opinion known on the filing.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KROY’S REQUEST? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE COUPLE’S ACCUSATIONS TOWARD EACH OTHER?