Kroy Biermann Alleges ‘Abusive’ Behavior From Kim Zolciak in Front of Kids

It sounds like Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak is no longer being tolerated by her estranged husband. Kroy Biermann has reached his limit and he’s not putting up with Kim’s continued antics.

She allegedly has a big problem with saving money, to the point where Kroy can’t pay the monthly mortgage on the McMansion. He’s filed for divorce a second time whilst Kim takes off for Colombia to film The Surreal Life. Now he’s doubling down on how she acts in front of their four minor kids. Page Six has the details.

Kroy believes Kim’s behavior needs investigation

Kroy goes back to court while Kim stays in delusional land. This week he submitted new documents and would like a court-appointed guardian for the kids. This is so Kim’s behavior can be investigated, which is fair.

In the legal papers, Kroy claims he “attempts to shield the children from the negative fall-out” of their marriage ending. Unfortunately, he alleges Kim continues to say “abusive, profane, and threat-laden language” to him with “little concern if the children are present.”

Kroy also feels Kimbo might discuss the relationship issues on television which would impact the kids’ “mental health.” Additionally, Kroy implied Kim spends very “little time at home” and he’s primarily in charge of the brood.

Basically, Kroy has turned into Cinderella. He’s “been picking up all the slack, cleaning the home, picking up after the children, and preparing their meals.” This is because they have had to “fire the nannies, chefs, and housekeepers,” as they are Livin La Vida Broka.

The former NFL star added the second divorce is “far from amicable.” He also has no idea what Kim is talking about when she’s out on the streets saying they are “working on the marriage.” He wants sole legal and physical custody of their children.

As always, Team Kids.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KIM WANTS THE KIDS? WILL THE COURT GRANT KROY’S REQUEST FOR A GUARDIAN?