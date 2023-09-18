Jax Taylor’s Sports Bar Enjoys Soft Opening

It looks like Vanderpump Rules fans have another spot to visit! Over the years, the show has paved the way for its stars to become restaurants and bar owners. We just saw Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval struggle through the launch of Schwartz & Sandy’s. Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix are opening their sandwich shop. Now, the former number-one guy in the group is getting into the business — Jax Taylor!

Jax just held the soft launch for his new sports bar, Jax’s Studio City. The clips from the big day have been emerging on social media, and it looks like he might be onto something here.

He’s making a comeback

Although it’s Jax’s name on the logo, both he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright are doing this together. Owning a business is either going to be really good for their relationship or really bad. Thankfully, they’re filming their VPR spinoff show right now, so we’re going to have a front-row seat to this whole process.

A Bravo fan on TikTok compiled a bunch of pictures from the event, and it looks like it was filmed for the upcoming spinoff. Kristen Doute was there. Schwartz made a cameo. This was definitely giving “finale party” vibes.

The website for Jax’s Studio City is pretty sparse surrounding the details of what we should expect from this space. There isn’t a menu or even a description of what customers can expect. We know Mamaw’s Beer Cheese will be there, but what else?

The business’s Instagram page doesn’t have too many details about the bar either, but they are hiring in case anyone wants to work for Jax and maybe score a two-second cameo on Bravo.

Jax’s Studio City is expected to hard launch sometime in 2023.

