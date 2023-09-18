Lisa Rinna Wants ‘A Lot of Cash’ To Return to Reality TV

If you’re looking for Lisa Rinna to make a reality TV comeback, it’s going to cost you.

After a messy final season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bravo’s most glamorous villain has been settling into her life outside of the pressure cooker that is reality TV. Although Rinna still hangs out with some of her former RHOBH castmates, she’s mainly been modeling for magazines and fashion brands. Apparently, she has no intention of returning to reality TV — unless you plan on backing up the Brink’s truck.

Rinna’s looking for a check

In a recent interview with E! News, Rinna sounded bullish about a reality TV comeback, but she’s not going to do it for free — or at a discount. When asked about what it would take to return to the reality TV world, Rinna kept it real.

“It would just take cash, really, just a lot of cash,” Rinna quipped. “It’s probably not going to take that much really. I think it’s going to happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

You can’t help but wonder how much cash it would actually take to get Rinna to come back. Last year before she was fired from the show, rumors were floating around that she was asking for a $2 million payday to return tor return for another season.

Although Bravo definitely has the cash to pay Lisa to return, that’s probably not happening anytime soon. An insider recently claimed that the former RHOBH is “dead to Bravo” after saying that people should boycott BravoCon.

Although Real Housewives is probably not on the horizon right now, Rinna teased that we can expect to see her back on our screens in some form. It just might not be holding a diamond and terrorizing the Richards sisters.

“There’ve been some things that I’ve been able to do that of course you can’t really talk about yet. But I will,” Rinna teased. “Listen, I’m a performer, I’m an entertainer. I love to be on television so things will definitely happen.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RINNA WILL MAKE A REALITY TV COMEBACK? WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE HER BACK ON TV IN A DIFFERENT FORMAT OTHER THAN HOUSEWIVES?