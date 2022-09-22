Lisa Rinna Reportedly Demanding 2 Million Dollars To Film Next Season Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Well, Lisa Rinna has recently said that she’s the LeBron James of Housewives (sorry in advance to legends like NeNe Leakes, Vicki Gunvalson, and Bethenny Frankel who definitely give us more of a show than this girl does) and that’s why she’s reportedly seeking $2 million to film the next season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

For the record, if Rinna were able to negotiate this contract, that would also make reportedly make her the highest-paid Housewife throughout the entire franchise. Is she worth it? I’d have to disagree. But, can admit that she does make great TV. Well, used to make great TV.

According to Radar Online, a source tells them, “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too.”

Uh, okay. I always find statements like this to be extremely interesting because if you’re really that girl, why feel the need to remind us every day? Just twirl, honey! Twirl!

The source also reported, “Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy Cohen, Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened of him or anyone else.”

Very interesting to hear. Why does Lisa think she deserves to be the highest-paid Housewife? I mean, someone has to be, but it certainly shouldn’t be her. No shade, Lisa — just facts. There are Housewives that came long before you, and cities that are certainly more interesting than Beverly Hills that should earn this big payday.

We know that after many years on the Housewives, certain cast members aren’t asked back due to many reasons. Fans have been speculating that Lisa’s time on RHOBH could be coming to an end soon (or just a brief pause) and that’s why she’s been so vocal lately about being Lisa F–ing Rinna before she started this show. It’s also been reported that Rinna will not appear at BravoCon here in a few weeks and that could also be part of the reason for her cryptic messages lately.

[Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Bravo]