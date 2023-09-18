What Would Mommy Think? Shep Rose Jokes About Dating Brynn Whitfield

Back in July, just before the Real Housewives of New York Season 14 premiere, Brynn Whitfield appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with the rest of the RHONY cast. Given Brynn’s flirtatious nature, she decided to shoot a shot.

She called Shep Rose a “cutie” and expressed interest in meeting him. Shep later expressed gratitude for her remarks in an Instagram comment. Brynn later confirmed that the Southern Charm star reached out to her via DM.

When Brynn initially expressed interest, she acknowledged that things would probably be disastrous between the two. She knew his reputation, though she sugarcoated it by calling him a “commitment-phobe.” Still, the heart wants what it wants. But the interest might be faint on Shep’s side.

Shep explains his DMs to Brynn

Shep spoke with Page Six about any potential relationship between him and Brynn. “When I saw that, I thought it was very flattering,” he admitted of the WWHL clip. He revealed, “I sent her a nice message — a very benign nice message — ‘Thank you, look forward to meeting you,’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah, me too.’”

He further told her, “‘I’ll let you know if I’m in town. Otherwise, I’ll see you at BravoCon.’” Rodrigo Reyes sat beside Shep in the interview and commented, “Take her to a buffet in Vegas!” Shep laughed and shrugged.

Shep assured Page Six that he wasn’t much looking to date another Bravolebrity. Moreover, he said fans “won’t find me flaunting any relationships” anytime soon. “But never say never — should I go for it? Oh my God, I wonder what my mom would say if I dated a ‘Real Housewife!”

Southern Charm Season 9 continues Thursdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET while Real Housewives of New York Season 14 continues Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

TELL US – IS THIS A RELATIONSHIP YOU’D LIKE TO SEE MORE FROM? WHAT WOULD YOU SAY TO BRYNN OR SHEP?