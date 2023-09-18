Vicki Gunvalson Compares RHOC’s Ryan Boyajian to Brooks Ayers

Vicki Gunvalson popped back up on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County with an unsettling shriek to surprise the ladies on their Mexico trip. We all know Vicki loves to party in Mexico to the point of peeing her pants, but like Gina Kirschenheiter pointed out in a confessional, Vicki also brought her spoon to stir some stuff up.

All season 17 long, Tamra Judge has been giving Jenn Pedranti “HER OPINION” about Jenn’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. This is in Tamra’s wheelhouse – all the way back in Season 7, Tamra was giving Vicki and her then-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers “the evil eye” due to her skepticism of Brooks, who ended up being caught lying about having cancer. Now in hindsight, Vicki compared her relationship blind spots with Brooks to what others have been alleging to Jenn about Ryan’s faithfulness, which Jenn has said is unfair.

Truth or dare gone wrong

On Wednesday’s episode, the ladies played a game of truth or dare. What could go wrong?! It ended up that Jenn was tasked with truth or daring Vicki, but Jenn admitted she didn’t know Vicki enough to ask her a “truth.” However, Vicki came through with her own answer to a question that Jenn definitely didn’t ask.

“I think you and I have a situation where we love a man that may not be the right person for us and you know it in your gut but you don’t want to make a change.”

Jenn wasn’t loving it, but Vicki continued anyway. “The truth always comes up. You can see it now, you can see it a year from now, you can see it three years from now, you may never see it.”

Vicki elaborated on her comparison

Vicki doubled down on her comparison in an interview with Us Weekly after the episode aired. She expressed that she once defended a man who wasn’t truthful despite lots of bright red flags and doesn’t want the same thing to happen to Jen.

“A lot of people were telling me about Brooks early on. Tamra said, ‘I told you so,’ type of thing. And I don’t want her to go through what I did, Five years of hoping that everybody was wrong. And when other people see things that you don’t see, you can fall into a defense mode, which is what I did.”

“I see a little bit of a pattern like that. Her maybe seeing some red flags and I don’t know enough about their relationship. I like Jenn, I do as a person, I like her. I don’t want her to go through what I went through.”

Vicki’s approach there was definitely softer than Tamra’s ritual of screaming at Jenn about “Ryan,” “f*cking,” and “my gym,” but a preview for next week shows Vicki telling Jenn that she should have made her former marriage work for the sake of her kids! Tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County this Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.

