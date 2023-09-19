Lala Kent Calls Rachel Leviss a ‘Coward’ After Blocking Tom Sandoval

Rachel Leviss is under constant scrutiny, despite living very much under the radar since the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. Of course, she didn’t need to give an interview to Bethenny Frankel. But on the flip side, now every micro movement is being commented on. Even those on social media.

Of course, Rachel’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars are the first to comment. They know her the best and have skin in the game due to her proximity to the show despite having quit. So it makes sense that Lala Kent would have a bold opinion and share it with her followers.

Lala thinks Rachel is “beyond helpless”

Lala was hosting an Amazon Live event when she was informed that Rachel blocked Tom Sandoval on Instagram after he posted birthday wishes on her page. But it seems that the public way she went about it triggered the Give Them Lala Beauty founder.

Apparently, Rachel took a screenshot of Tom’s comment and posted it to her Instagram Stories along with screenshots of his blocked page. It was a very public stunt. And that’s what Lala objected to.

“Well, I see that the mental health facility really helped her. She’s come so far. She’s just so removed from this world. I really tried dude. Rachel, I really tried. And you are just, beyond helpless,” Lala stated.

“I can’t believe she did the x through his face and blocked. Like, honey, we’ve moved on. That happened 500 years ago,” she continued, before adding that Rachel had an opportunity to confront her cast mates. “And if you had something to say, you should have strapped on your ovaries and you should have come on the show after you blew everyone’s world up. And you should have addressed it. But instead, apparently, all you learned from your time away is you get on social media.”

Lala keeps talking

Lala then compared Rachel’s behavior with how she herself would have acted. She concluded, “Here’s the difference between you and me is I’m willing to go toes on the Gram, on Twitter, on threads, on Facebook. And then when I see you, we’re still gonna go toes. You don’t know how to do that because you’re a coward. And that’s the dumbest thing I’ve heard all day. “

So, Lala is not impressed. Perhaps if Rachel had just blocked Tom quietly, it would have been better optics for her. However, some of Lala’s followers defended Rachel.

