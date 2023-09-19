Newport Beach Refuses to Release Shannon Beador Mugshot Following DUI Arrest

If you were looking to add another Real Housewives mugshot to your collection, you might have to wait a minute. Shannon Beador must have quite a hold on the Newport Beach police department. She got a big fat DUI over the weekend and managed to avoid sitting in jail overnight.

Does money talk in the OC? The Real Housewives of Orange County star might have had a run-in with a house and the law, but photo ops at the police station will remain undercover. Radar has the scoop.

No mugshot? No problem.

Viewers of RHOC don’t need a pic of Shannon with her eye makeup running down to know what her mugshot would look like. That said, it’s curious why hers in particular isn’t being released to the public.

Shan allegedly broke her arm after she drunkenly slammed into the front of someone’s house late Saturday night. She wound up maneuvering her car to the middle of the street. Then she parked it and tried to look like she was walking her dog Archie. Poor Archie, can you imagine the things he’s seen over the years?

Police caught up with Shannon and she was arrested for DUI and a hit-and-run, both misdemeanors. The gods of distilled alcohol must have been watching over her because she was released. Shannon did take a mugshot but we aren’t getting it.

When the Newport Beach Police Department blocked a Freedom of Information Act request for Shannon’s glamour shot, they cited the photo and other bodycam footage as part of “investigatory privilege.”

Request denied

“The request for any police reports 911 calls, photos including booking photo, video including body worn camera and dash-camera footage must be denied,” a form letter by the Newport Beach police read.

A very generic report was released and confirmed Shannon was arrested at 500 Clubhouse Ave. where she was charged with the violations. As fan-favorite Archie was also involved and people were concerned, a police spokesman addressed the situation. “If there was a dog and the dog was injured, we would’ve gotten help for it and animal control would have been called. So, I imagine the dog is fine.” I’m sure Archie is having a nice nap and being a very good boy during these trying times.

