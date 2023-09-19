Rumor: Lindsay Hubbard and Scheana Shay Among Cast for The Traitors Season 2

The Traitors Season 2 cast has been leaked. If the rumors are true, we’re in for an incredible 10 episodes of reality TV.

Peacock’s hit show is prepping for its second season following the massive success of Season 1 in January 2023. It featured Bravo stars Brandi Glanville, Kyle Cooke, Reza Farahan, and Kate Chastain. Among other reality stars Cirie Fields and Cody Calafiore.

According to GamerVev, the cast for Season 2 is en route to this year’s haunted castle for a few weeks of gameplay and chaos. Big Brother stars Janelle Pierzina and Dan Gheesling are set to appear alongside MTV vets Johnny Bananas, CT Tamburello, and Trishelle Canatella.

Also rumored to be joining the fold are Real Housewives stars Tamra Judge and Kandi Burruss. They will be joined by other Bravolebs, Lindsay Hubbard, Heavenly Kimes, Scheana Shay, and Mercedes Javid Feight.

Drama, drama, drama!

With a cast like this, there’s bound to be loads of drama. Johnny Bananas is a seasoned vet when it comes to stirring up trouble. Having his pals CT and Trishelle in the mix will also be great for his game. Janelle and Dan bring another level of strategy to this game as legendary Big Brother players who are used to this sort of scheming and manipulation.

As for the Bravo stars, Kandi played Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother, so she should approach this game with more awareness. On the other hand, Lindsay is entering the game with a heavy heart coming straight out of a breakup with her Summer House co-star and ex-fianceé Carl Radke.

Dr. Heavenly, however, should be the one to get things jumped off. Besides Kandi, none of the other cast members have dealt with a personality like her. So if she gives her Traitor’s cast mates the same energy she brings to Married to Medicine, we’ll be golden.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT THIS CAST FOR THE TRAITORS? WHO DO YOU WANT TO WIN AT FIRST GLANCE?