Tamra Judge Fights Tears Talking About Shannon Beador’s Arrest

You knew it was coming. The “reactions” from Shannon Beador’s Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars are emerging. Naturally, it’s gonna have to be Tamra Judge starting things off because everything that happens is about Tammy Sue.

After news of Shannon’s DUI became public, Tamra certainly wasted no time running to her podcast to share her feelings on Shannon’s unfortunate event. I would personally like to know how Archie is doing, but Tamra is about to cry on Two Ts in a Pod, so priorities.

Tamra feels sick, you guys …

Monday’s episode of Two Ts was only 21 minutes and worth a listen if you want to know everything Tamra went through after finding out about Shannon’s drunken escapades.

She was noticeably emotional whilst discussing the close call Shan had with someone’s front door. “I feel like I’m going to throw up,” Tamra began. Obviously very inconsiderate of Shannon to drive while intoxicated, get arrested, and make Tamra feel nauseous. The nerve.

She told co-host Teddi Mellencamp and guest Cynthia Bailey she had just spoken with Shannon. “At first, I didn’t think it was true. I talked to Shannon yesterday, she didn’t say a word to me — nothing.” Like most of us, Shannon probably figured telling Tamra would basically be a one-way ticket to immediate humiliation.

Tamra also said Shannon was “extremely quiet” during a conference call with Vicki Gunvalson about their Tres Amigas show. Man, imagine you are arrested for drunk ramming someone’s house with your car and the next day you have a phone convo with Tammy Sue, and Victoria.

“She said, ‘It’s been a rough couple of days,’ and that’s all she told me. All I’m seeing is what’s in the press. I’m shook,” Tamra added. “This is life-changing. I feel bad for her, and I’m just happy nobody got hurt,” she said.

Teddi enters the chat

Meanwhile, Teddi is holding Shan accountable because that’s what she does as an accountability coach. Additionally, Teddi mentioned it would have been easier for Shannon to pay for an Uber than to let Jesus take the wheel in her inebriated state.

“There is absolutely no reason in this day and age to ever drink and drive. I will not even have one drink and get into the car because you don’t know how an alcoholic beverage is going to hit you,” Teddi explained. Also, Teddi is right and that just goes to show there is a first time for everything.

Finally, Cynthia advised Shannon to “stay strong.”

