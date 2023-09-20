Captain Lee Reveals His ‘Biggest Mistake’ While on Below Deck

Captain Lee Rosbach spent 10 years on Below Deck, and throughout all that time, he was almost universally beloved. It’s rare for any reality star to go 10 years on their program and still keep their appeal consistent throughout.

His appeal is so undeniable that Bravo brought him back in front of the cameras even after his time on Below Deck came to an end. He seemed to enjoy co-hosting Couch Talk with his longtime friend, Kate Chastain, and he just launched a podcast, Salty with Captain Lee.

Of course, even if Captain Lee is the favorite Captain among the majority of fans, everyone makes mistakes. Captain Lee took to his podcast to discuss what he considered was his biggest blunder in his time as head honcho.

Captain Lee’s error “bit [him] in the ass”

When asked the biggest mistake he made as a Captain, Rosbach said, “Oh, that’s easy, that’s so easy. Not firing [Rocky Dakota’s] ass immediately — when I really wanted to.” His co-host, Sam DeCavalcanti, asked, “When she jumped off the boat?” and Captain Lee said, “Yes.”

Sam asked further, “Seriously, in all of your time as a Captain, that is your biggest?” But Lee pressed on and said, “I consider that my biggest error in judgment … I had a gut [feeling], and it just bit me in the ass.” The two co-hosts clarified that Rocky stuck around too long, and it was a detriment to the rest of the crew.

Captain Lee recalled that Eddie Lucas called him after Rocky jumped off the boat. Lee responded, “Let them pull her ass out of the water.” He chuckled and said, “I didn’t care … That’s what you call an exodus.” Fans remember Rocky’s run on Below Deck as, well, rocky. The cherry on top was when she lied about how well she and the cast got along after the fact.

