Danielle Staub Celebrates Daughter Jillian’s Engagement, and We Feel Old

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Danielle Staub is known for many things. The fact that she was engaged 19 times so enraged Teresa Giudice that she flipped a table. Since then, Danielle has added to that number.

Former RHONJ producer Carlos King gave Danielle her props. He claimed that she was largely responsible for making the show “a hit.” Sorry, Teresa.

Now Danielle is making an appearance on House of Villians on E! We don’t know how extensive her role will be, but I think she found her people. But more importantly, she has some exciting news about one of her daughters, Jillian Staub.

Jillian is engaged

Danielle shared the joyous news on Instagram. “With great joy, I am so happy to share (one of) my daughters is engaged to an incredible man and human! I realize this video will be a bit confusing for some of you, but the reason I am posting is so that you know where to go and who to see for all of your future jewelry needs,” Danielle wrote.

In the clip, Danielle shared some videos of Jillian and her fiancé. The proud mom also showcased the stunning ring customized by Alexander Erik.

“The experience with Alex and his son has been nothing short of miraculous customizing this beautiful engagement ring for my daughter’s fiancé.” Danielle added, “(Yep that’s him in the photos) and my future son-in-law!” In conclusion, Danielle wrote, “Thank you for taking such good care of my family!!!”

I hope that Jillian is ready for her mother to start wedding planning. She certainly has the experience. I mean, what could possibly go wrong? And if Jillian’s engagement makes you feel like a dusty relic from ancient times, join the club.

Best wishes to Jillian and her fiancé.

House of Villains premieres on Thursday, October 12th at 10/9c on E!

