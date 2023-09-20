Julie Chen Reveals Her Dream Celebrity Big Brother Lineup

Julie Chen recently shared her dream Big Brother lineup during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. She shared her list of stars with an audience member, stating she’d like to see a mix of reality stars with pro athletes and music legends.

“If I could have my dream guests, we would have Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Martha Stewart, and Snoop Dogg bringing the weed,” she said.

Is a new season of Celebrity Big Brother in the works?

Since 2018, there have been three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother US. The first season featured a variety of celebs, from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville to White House staffer and reality TV legend Omarosa.

The second season featured another Housewife, Kandi Burruss. With more TV vets like Ryan Lochte, Total Diva’s Natalie Eva Marie, and Tamar Braxton. The third season starred RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey alongside Teddi Mellencamp and Lamar Odom, that concluded in February 2022.

Now that the SAG-AFTRA and Writer’s Guild of America strikes are in place, Julie revealed that CBS is currently having conversations surrounding a potential fourth season.

“Everything is being considered right now because of the ongoing two strikes in Hollywood,” she said. “So, that’s not being ruled out.”

Since the WGA strike is nearly 150 days in, and the SAG-AFTRA strike is approaching day 70, a potential fourth season of CBB could result in a longer season with more strategic gameplay. And although Julie didn’t say this, maybe another All-Stars season or a winner’s only season.

You know what they like to say over there … expect the unexpected.

