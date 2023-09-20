Why Trixie Motel Would Make a Great RHUGT Location

Bravo is always on the lookout for the newest and most cost-efficient destination for their Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spin-off, and we think we may have found the next best place. Real Housewives fans have traveled to Thailand, the Berkshires, and Turks and Caicos for the past three seasons. Each setting has brought about an interesting set of dynamics. Thailand’s rich culture and heat took centerfold, while Blue Stone Manor was a luxury fall getaway.

If the network is looking to cut costs, having a season in the United States could do the trick. And we know just the place.

It’s a Motel, Not A Hotel

Palm Springs has always been a West Coast playground for the rich and famous who want a break from the glitz of Hollywood. Trixie Motel is a must-visit destination for anyone seeking a unique and retro accommodation experience without having to worry about being at a large-name hotel. The brainchild of David Silver and Brian Michael Firkus, AKA Trixie Mattel, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3, the motel is a passion project meant for everyone to enjoy.

The site is already popular and accustomed to film crews, thanks to its appearance on Property Brothers and the Discover+ special, Trixie Motel. Jonathon and Drew Scott were intregal in rebuilding the motel to its current splendor.

The series was the first of its kind, and Trixie even gave a special shout-out to the Scott Brothers and Discovery+ for “believing in Trixie Motel,” noting, “It’s near impossible to get anything made in this industry, especially GAY STUFF.” If you don’t happen to have your own mini-mansion on a golf course out in Palm Springs, the motel is a perfectly adequate option!

It Looks Like Barbie Threw Up…in a Good Way!

Thanks to the huge success of the Barbie movie, the famous doll is back at the forefront of everyone’s minds. Bravo could capitalize on the trend’s popularity by booking rooms at the motel. When we say everything is pink, we mean everything. The building itself is a shade of lovely Pepto-Bismol. There is a Queen of Hearts room, which boasts multiple hearts on the wall, a pink flamingo suite, and even an Atomic Bombshell room.

The lobby is decked out with vintage Barbies, and again, pink is the word and theme throughout. It is easy to imagine multiple Real Housewives parading around the joint. However, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson specifically come to mind—maybe for a Tres Amigas fiesta?

You Can Shop Till You Drop

RHUGT often includes retail therapy sessions, and Palm Springs boasts many trendy boutiques. There are tons of designer stores ranging from Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Sacks Fifth Avenue. Palm Springs shopping is often considered the Rodeo Drive of the desert. Kyle Richards even opened her own store, Kyle x Shahida in the region.

Luckily, Trixie Motel is only a hop, skip, and jump away from downtown, where all the action is.

Bravo Is Already Filming at Trixie Motel

Multiple episodes of the current season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City take place at Trixie Motel. This could easily be a test run to see if the motel is a viable option for a more extensive production, like RHUGT. We would love to see some All-Stars enter their Barbie era and check into Trixie Hotel for a long weekend. Picture it—2024, Jenna Lyons, NeNe Leakes, Danielle Staub, Karen Huger, and Whitney Rose all check-in for the ultimate Bravo vacation. We can see it!

Now, all anyone has to do is convince Bravo that this is the idea of the century…let’s get Andy Cohen on this stat. Hopefully, Trixie Motel will be available because, at this rate, everyone will want to live at Barbie’s Dream House.

