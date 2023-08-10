Other Versions of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip We’d Like To See

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was the mash-up that reality TV fans have been waiting for. Take a bunch of Real Housewives from different franchises and send them away for a vacation together. The first season sent a group of housewives to Turks and Caicos. Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps lived in luxury at a $11.5 million villa.

Season 2 was christened Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. A group of housewives alums bunked at Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires estate, Bluestone Manor. The cast for this round included former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille, and Brandi Glanville also weathered Dorinda’s strict house rules.

RHUGT Season 3 brought the cast to Thailand. Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Leah McSweeney, Porsha Williams, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Alexia Echevarria, and Marysol Patton signed on. This season lacked the drama of the previous two.

Season 4 was scheduled to air in 2023. But the season was marred by a scandal. Page Six reported that Brandi was sent home after she allegedly “touched [Caroline Manzo’s] breast area and vaginal area.”

Now Bravo and Peacock have decided to air Season 5 first. That season serves as the RHONY: Legacy edition. And it is the installment that Real Housewives of New York City fans have been waiting for! Luann, Ramona, Dorinda, Kelly Bensimon, Sonja Morgan, and Kristen Taekman returned to St. Barts.

While we are waiting to watch Season 5, let’s think about other versions of RHUGT we’d love to see Bravo explore.

All the Single Ladies

What about an edition that just featured single housewives on the prowl in a tropical locale? We already know that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills besties Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais would have each other’s backs. And what about adding in Erika Jayne and Brynn Whitfield from the RHONY reboot? These two ladies certainly go after what they want.

Real Housewives of Atlanta peaches Sheree Whitfield and Cynthia could also spice up the mix. Add in Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby, and you have a fun-loving cast that would elevate the art of being a good wing woman.

The OGs Only

Let’s have a version where all the members are OG cast members. Some of these ladies have been on other seasons of RHUGT. Vicki, Alexia, and Teresa would be a fiery trio. Ramona and Jill, along with Gizelle and Robyn Dixon, would also be great for this cast.

Sheree and Kyle could bring the drama. All of these ladies knew the assignment from the jump. And these Real Housewives legends always deliver. Put them in Cabo San Lucas, hand them a cocktail, and watch the sparks fly!

Old School Versus New School New Jersey

More than any other franchise, Real Housewives of New Jersey is about family and loyalty. What would happen if we sent some OG members on vacation with some relative New Jersey newbies? I’ll be popping my popcorn for this installment.

I’d love to send this group on a luxury cruise to Italy. I think that Season 1 RHONJ cast members Teresa, Danielle Staub, and Jacqueline Laurita should join the party. And let’s not forget Dolores Catania.

Then we can add some of the newer cast members. Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin constantly argue. And newbies Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral have a fresh and energetic spirit. Watching this group tour Italy, indulge in fantastic meals, and then argue while on a boat would be explosive. Batten down the tables!

Just for Couples

For a change of pace, let’s embrace the idea of a version of RHUGT for couples. I know that normally, men attending a girls’ trip was considered high treason by some cast members. I’m looking at you, Ramona.

I think that having some couples spend a week at a chalet in Switzerland would be fun. I would invite Heather Dubrow, and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow. I’d add Karen Huger, and her hubby, Ray Huger, plus Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks and her husband, Seth Marks. Just for a dash of drama, give Melissa and Joe Gorga and Jennifer and her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, an invite.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker would make the cut, along with Real Housewives of Miami stars Martina Navratilova and her wife, Julia Lemigova. Getting this group together for a romantic fondue dinner would be wild.

