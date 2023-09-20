Could DWTS Contestant Quit Before Season 32 Premiere Due to This Problem?

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is already stirring up controversy. Fans were angry that NFL star Adrian Peterson was cast. He was arrested twice, once for “reckless or negligent injury to a child in Texas” and once for alleged domestic abuse.

The series is also being pressured by the Writers Guild of America. The WGA wants DWTS to push back its scheduled premiere amid the writers’ strike. But the show has remained firm in its decision. Fans fear that one contestant may have to cha-cha out of the ballroom. Variety has the details.

Will DWTS lose a contestant because of the strike?

Veep star Matt Walsh is also a WGA writer. That puts him in a tough spot. DWTS fans discussed his predicament on Reddit.

One user shared a Twitter post. “One of the stars, @mrmattwalsh, who is one of my idols, is in a really tough bind. He’s a WGA writer too. So he must cross our picket line as a member to go to work. Again he probably doesn’t even know that! Most people think reality shows aren’t WGA, but #DWTSisWGA,” the follower tweeted.

“Oh wow…do y’all think he could drop out? I’d feel [bad] for Koko [Iwasaki], even if he probably won’t make it far on the show she seems to be having a lot of fun with him,” the Reddit user posted in their thread title.

“Same with Julianne [Hough], Alfonso [Ribeiro], Derek [Hough]…This is bad,” a fan wrote. “100% he’s dropping out,” another chimed in.

Another follower posted, “With those three in the conversation and Drew [Barrymore] and Jennifer [Hudson]’s shows repausing due to public pressure, I don’t see how they can make this season happen.”

“Just throw the entire season away. Yes, the entire season,” a fan posted. “Let them try again next year! I could get behind that,” another replied. That would be terrible for DWTS fans.

Are other contestants also in a bind?

Variety reported that DWTS “will be working in compliance with Sag-Aftra rules, and a key focus is not to put talent in a tough spot, given that many Season 32 cast members are part of the actors’ guild.” Matt, Alyson Hannigan, Barry Williams, Jamie Lynn Spears, Ariana Madix, Xochitl Gomez, and Mira Sorvino are also part of the Sag-Aftra union.

The show employs 500 people, along with one writer. An insider told Variety, “Everyone’s focus is to keep 500 people employed.” The writer works solely with the hosts. And would return when the strike is over. In 2007 and 2008, DWTS aired during a writer’s strike.

The contestants are able to compete under a different contract. DWTS uses the National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting. It is also known as the Network Code.

Let’s hope this can be resolved soon for everyone’s sake.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC, streaming live on Disney Plus, and available the next day on Hulu.

