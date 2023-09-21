Margot Sisson Gives Update on Relationship With Alcohol After Below Deck Down Under

Margot Sisson brought her best to the Below Deck Down Under season. She worked hard and was incredibly kind and humble. The Wisconsin native impressed both Aesha Scott and Captain Justin Chambers. The latter even offered her a job post-season.

However, Margot decided that personal growth was a priority. After some challenging moments, one of which almost cost her her job after she drank during charter, the third stew did some introspection. And she took to social media to share some thoughts and results.

Margot used alcohol “as a coping mechanism”

Margot started her social media post by calling her participation in Below Deck Down Under as the “hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

“As an introvert with social anxiety who uses alcohol to mask my insecurities, I often question why I ever thought going on the show would have been a good idea,” she reflected.

“Seeing myself turn to alcohol as a coping mechanism repeatedly throughout the season was really sad and painful to watch,” Margot continued. “I consistently drank myself into oblivion, using alcohol to blot out earlier experiences, to numb the stress, to numb the exhaustion, and to silence all of my insecurities.”

Margot thought it was “very important to acknowledge” that reality TV is “not the place for me (or anyone) to get sober.”

“Following the show, I got the support I needed. Took a LOT of time to reflect, and I abstained from alcohol for over a year. I pushed myself to do things that I never thought I could do without alcohol. It was incredibly challenging, but I learned so much and I am really proud of myself,” she revealed.

Currently, Margot is “taking it one day at a time” and is ready for more “growth ahead of me.” She urged her followers, “To anyone out there facing a similar journey, please remember to be kind to yourself.”

“Some of the comments have been tough. But the messages of love and support will stay with me forever and have helped me more than you can imagine,” she concluded before thanking fans for their support.

