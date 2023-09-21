Matt Walsh Quits Dancing with the Stars Amid Strikes

Dancing with the Stars is feeling the pressure amid the Writer’s Guild of America strike. Striking writers picketed the show yesterday. The names of three contestants were listed on signs. Matt Walsh, Mira Sorvino, and Alyson Hannigan were singled out.

Matt is over and out

And now Matt, who is an actor and a member of the WGA, decided to step away from DWTS. He issued a statement to Variety.

“I am taking a pause from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ until an agreement is made with the WGA. I was excited to join the show and did so under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement,” the statement read.

When he was told by the WGA that being part of the show would be struck work, Matt “walked out” of practice. Pro Koko Iwasaki was paired with Matt.

“I have been and will always stand with my union members of the WGA, SAG and DGA. Beyond our union artists, I am sensitive to the many people impacted by the strike, and I hope for a speedy and fair resolution, and to one day work again with all the wonderful people I met at ‘DWTS’ who tolerated my dancing,” the statement concluded.

DWTS was full speed ahead with its premiere on September 26. According to Variety, the series will “more-than-likely” be delayed “unless the writers’ strike is resolved” by the end of Thursday.

ABC confirmed to Variety that the network is “putting plans in place” to postpone the premiere due to increasing pressure from fans and the WGA. If more contestants also leave, the season may be in trouble.

We will keep a close eye on this developing story.

As of now, Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC, streaming live on Disney Plus, and available the next day on Hulu.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT MATT DROPPED OUT? SHOULD DWTS PUSH BACK ITS PREMIERE?