Savannah Chrisley Slams Rumor Mom Julie Plans to Divorce Dad Todd

Will a prison sentence break the Chrisleys? While Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley spend the 2020s behind bars for their role in a tax evasion scheme, rumors have started about whether or not their marriage will survive the prison sentence.

During the trial, it was alleged that Todd had an affair with his business partner. With all things considered, you’d think their marriage would be crumbing right about now. However, their daughter Savannah Chrisley is pushing back against that idea.

Are the Chrisleys headed for divorce?

Ever since Todd and Julie went to the big house, Savannah has been filling in as the head of the household. Chrisley knows best? No, Savannah knows best. She took custody of her little brother and niece, and she’s practically become the family’s spokesperson. If there’s anything Chrisley-related in the news, you best believe Savannah is going to be commenting on it. So, of course, when a divorce rumor started to float around about her parents, Savannah was quick to shut it down. She took to her Instagram stories to dispel the rumor.

“I was notified that the National Enquirer was going to be running a story on or about Julie Chrisley hiring counsel to file for divorce,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “That is a lie and the only reason I’m speaking about the National Enquirer is because, frankly, you should be held accountable for all of your lies. The fact that you are going out here trying to wreak havoc on people’s lives with a lie is absolutely insane.”

Savannah continued shutting down the rumors on Instagram, writing. “No, my mother has not hired counsel,” and “If she did, it would have gone through me. So, that whole story is a lie.”

So, it looks like for now, the Chrisleys are sticking it out and standing firm in their marriage. And, they only have a few more years left on their sentence. Todd is set for release on January 22, 2033. Julie gets out on October 19, 2028.

