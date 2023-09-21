Shannon Beador Will Stay With Friends While Recovering From Facial Injury and Broken Arm

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador joined the Housewives Hall of Shame by getting her very own mugshot. Shannon crashed her car into a home in Newport Beach and took out some bushes. She was in the car with her beloved dog, Archie.

Shannon continued to drive and reportedly parked her car in the middle of the road. She was pretending to walk her dog when the police showed up. Shannon was booked on two misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run and DUI. She was sent home without bond. Thankfully no one was seriously injured.

The mom of three sustained a broken arm in the accident. She also had facial injuries. Now Shannon is putting together a plan for her physical recovery. Radar has the scoop.

Shannon is becoming a professional guest

While her facial injuries and arm heal up, the RHOC star has decided to bunk with friends. One of the friends she will be staying with is her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. But she will be staying with other friends in the coming weeks.

An insider alleged that Shannon’s face is “bruised and cut.” Another source claimed that she needed to get stitches in her face. Shannon may need plastic surgery, so she is also preparing for that.

There is speculation that John and Shannon are dating again. Neighbors claimed that Shannon and John were “loudly arguing” at his home before Shannon’s crash. The day before Shannon’s car crash, they were seen at Nobu. Some witnesses claim that they were “affectionate” during the birthday party.

John has said that they did not have an argument. He also stated that they were not dating and were “only friends.” The state of Shannon and John’s romance was a hot topic on RHOC this season. He was stealthy and broke up with Shannon after filming wrapped.

Fingers crossed that Shannon has a smooth recovery and gets the help that she needs.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights on Bravo at 8/7c.

