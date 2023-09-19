Rumor: Shannon Beador and John Janssen Back Together Before Arrest

Shannon Beador has truly become the tragic Shakespearean figure of Real Housewives of Orange County. When viewers first met Shannon, she was dealing with ex-husband David Beador and… the affair.

About two years after Shannon dumped David, she met John Janssen. RHOC viewers were thrilled Shannon finally found someone with redeeming qualities. Allegedly. People started questioning his motives after he abruptly broke up with her when filming ended after a long relationship.

Since then we’ve found out John and Shannon fight – a lot. She also doesn’t get along with his daughter, which resulted in a recent public shouting match at a bar. And John may or may not have body-shamed Shannon if you listen to Emily Simpson. Now it’s been revealed Shannon and John might be back together, which could explain why she’s so toxic. Radar has the scoop.

Shannon needs to drop alcohol AND John

The recently arrested RHOC star might be back together with John, and it may not be a good thing. It appears to be an alcohol-fueled bond and Shannon definitely needs to break up with one or both of them.

While she denied reconciling with John on Watch What Happens Live, sources say they are “definitely dating.” Probably because filming had resumed and John likes the cameras.

She definitely had an eventful weekend, receiving a DUI Saturday night. But Shan didn’t stay home on Friday either. John and Shannon joined Jeff Lewis and Taylor Armstrong for an evening at Nobu. Patrons at the spot said John and Shannon weren’t sucking face but they were “affectionate.”

On Jeff’s podcast, Jeff Lewis Has Issues, he mentioned they all “had a really nice evening” but didn’t drop any details on Shannon and John hanging out. Shan’s Tres Amigas buddy Vicki Gunvalson once labeled John as a “narcissist” – and she should know.

It’s assumed but not confirmed Shannon was with John on Saturday when she drunkenly slammed into someone’s house and received a DUI.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights on Bravo at 8/7c.

TELL US – ARE SHANNON AND JOHN TOO TOXIC FOR EACH OTHER? DOES SHANNON NEED TO CUT TIES WITH JOHN?