Tyler Cameron Doesn’t Want Your Nudes in His DMs

If you’re a Tyler Cameron fan and hoping to win his heart, sending him nudes via Instagram DMs isn’t the way to do it. The Bachelorette alum was speaking to Andy Cohen about his upcoming appearance on Special Forces, and fans trying to grab Tyler’s attention was one of the topics. Turns out he’s not one of those men who wants to see every woman’s private parts.

Wear a turtleneck and you might have a shot

Talk to me about your DMs,” Andy said to Tyler during SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “They must be incredibly robust.” Tyler went on to explain that he’s getting a lot of private messages right now from women claiming to be a “small-town girl,” because of a video that he did with Nick Viall.

Andy then asked how often Tyler responds to a DM, to which he said he would only do so if “one really catches my eye.” As for what turns him off? “Nudes.” Though Andy seemed surprised, Tyler had his reasons.

“My thought is like, if you’re doing this for me, you’re probably doing this for a lot of other people too,” he mused. “So, nudes are a no go. I don’t even think in [a] relationship unless you’re later on into the relationship. You know, it doesn’t even have to be a full nude, but give me something to get me excited to come home.”

Andy then asked what about a “pretty girl … in a turtleneck?”

“Yeah, it could work. Something funny, you know?” Tyler replied.

So there you have it, ladies. If Tyler Cameron is the type of man you’re going for, feel free to shoot your shot in his DMs. Just make sure you’re doing something funny, or wearing a turtleneck. He doesn’t want to see your bits and bobs.

