Kroy Biermann Offered $150K Gig From Vegas Male Strip Club

Kroy Biermann is currently going through a super acrimonious divorce from Kim Zolciak. The two are BROKE broke, with Kroy blaming much of the financial strain on Kim’s alleged gambling addiction and penchant for lavish overspending.

Let’s take a moment to reminisce, traveling all the way back to 2010 when Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired. We admired Kim’s bravado when she spotted then-Atlanta Falcons player, Kroy, competing in a “Dancing with the Atlanta Stars” charity event. Kim shot her shot, complimenting Kroy’s “tight ass.” That moment catapulted them into a relationship, their Don’t be Tardy spinoff, their ill-fated marriage, and four kids.

Now in the present day, Kroy has claimed in court documents that he’s doing everything he can to try to pay off the couple’s debts, though selling the Georgia mansion he and Kim reside in has been difficult since she seemingly won’t sign off on it. One thing he hasn’t done, though, is get a job. However, a male strip club recently reached out to Kroy and offered him a stack of cash to showcase the ass that captivated Kim Z.

The club offered Kroy $150k to strip down

Kings of Hustler Male Revue in Las Vegas reached out to Kroy on Wednesday to gauge his interest in performing one “live strip tease” at their club. Brittany Rose is the club’s manager, and she told TMZ that the $150,000 is just what the club would pay him, but during the show, he could also “make a ton of money in tips.”

Kroy wouldn’t have to go full nude, but he would have to give lap dances and ride the ‘Golden Boner’

The club’s offer wouldn’t have Kroy showing the Full Monty. He’d only strip down to his underwear during his 15 minute stage performance, and “at the request of big spenders,” also be expected to give lap dances.

Kroy’s last Kings of Hustler task would be to ride the club’s “Golden Boner,” which basically functions as a mechanical bull, except it’s a – wait for it – large, gilded erection.

Kroy hasn’t given an answer yet

$150,000 is a lot of money and could put a small dent in Kroy and Kim’s cornucopia of past due bills, including a $1.1 million unpaid tax lien on their home. But, Kroy has yet to accept or decline Kings of Hustler’s offer.

Kroy could put his enchanting dance moves from all those years ago to good use here, but something tells me we won’t be seeing him mounting the “Golden Boner” anytime soon. However, we will be seeing Kim probably act like a boner on the upcoming season of The Surreal Life, which has just begun filming.

