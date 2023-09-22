Shannon Beador Offers To Pay for Damages to Property She Crashed Into

It’s been a sad several days for Shannon Beador. After being arrested earlier in the week for driving under the influence, the reality star is now said to be looking into treatment centers.

In case you missed it, sources claimed the Real Housewives of Orange County star drove her car into the side of someone’s home, causing property damage. Even more shocking is that she parked her car, got out with her beloved Golden Retriever Archie, and pretended to be on a walk. You can watch the moment for yourself.

Of course, she was promptly arrested and taken into custody, according to the Newport Beach Police Department. She was “booked for two misdemeanors — hit-and-run and DUI alcohol. She was released on a citation.” Now, Shannon is trying to pick up the pieces by offering to pay for the damage she’s caused and checking into treatment.

This is not good for Shannon…

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that Shannon is willing to cough up the cash to fix the mess. Additionally, they’re revealing that the Bravo vet is looking into getting the help she needs.

Following the news, Shannon’s lawyer, Michael L. Fell, spoke on her behalf, saying, “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Another Bravo star and Shannon’s friend, Jeff Lewis, spoke out shortly after the arrest. He said the RHOC vet is working on herself.

“She’s going to be entering counseling this week. So I’m happy about that.”

