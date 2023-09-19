Watch: Video of Shannon Beador’s Drunken Hit-And-Run Moment

Things just got really bad for Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador. It’s no secret Shannon loves her vodka but vodka doesn’t seem to like Shannon very much. Over the years on RHOC, she’s displayed an unfortunate relationship with alcohol and it all caught up with her over the weekend.

Thankfully Shannon is basically fine and she didn’t hurt anyone. But she drove drunk, Archie was in the car, and it’s really not okay. Get ready for a media-heavy Shannon day and there’s no way better to begin than with a video of the accident. TMZ has the scoop.

Literally ran into someone’s home

While Shannon is apologetic and remorseful over this event, it was 100% preventable. She really might need to take a pause from both RHOC and John Janssen. It’s alleged Shannon was leaving someone’s home. Archie was in the car and she was returning to find her wallet wherever she left it. Poor decisions were made on this night. You can see the video here.

The footage from a neighbor’s door camera found Shannon whipping around a corner and losing control. She clipped someone’s house and almost hit the front door. Then Shannon slams the car into reverse to remove herself from a person’s front lawn and directs the car back to the street.

It really is a miracle no one other than Shannon was injured in the wreck. She took out a bush (RIP to the foliage and concrete planter). After Shannon parked her car in the middle of the damn road, she took a traumatized Archie out and started walking him to throw off any suspicious witnesses.

Cops weren’t fooled by her drunken attempts at deflection and Shannon was arrested and booked for hit-and-run and DUI. Lucky for her they are both misdemeanors. She was released without bond when probably any one of us would be locked up for at least 24 hours.

Many are saying Karma came in like a freight train after Shannon’s comments about Gina Kirschenheiter’s past DUI.

Hopefully, Shannon will take care of herself accordingly. It might be time for a break.

