Alan Bersten Responds to Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Accusations About His Behavior on DWTS

Dancing with the Stars pro Alan Bersten was paired with Jamie Lynn Spears for Season 32. Poor Alan was campaigning to get Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix as his partner. Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn is catching flack for rehearsing with Alan near her home in Tennessee. And from her sister, Britney Spears.

Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe sounded off about Alan and Artem Chigvintsev on her podcast, Off the Vine. During Season 29 of DWTS, Kaitlyn and Artem brought home the Mirrorball. But Kaitlyn made some surprising comments to fellow Bachelorette Charity Lawson about Artem and Alan.

“He’s kind of a d*ck, but I can see it. Well, they’re all d*cks. They’re all d*cks, I’m telling you, Kaitlyn said. “Buckle up.” She called Alan, “crazy in the ballroom.” Now Alan is responding to Kailtyn’s remarks. US Weekly has the scoop.

Alan thinks it is a compliment

“First of all, I never danced with Kaitlyn, so I don’t know why that would even come up. I take a lot of pride in my work and I make sure that above all else, my partners feel comfortable and confident in themselves,” Alan explained. He also admitted that he “kind of” felt that Kaitlyn’s diss was a compliment. Really?

In an Instagram Story Q&A, Kaitlyn walked back her comments about Alan. “I have nothing but love and respect for him. I think it’s OK to be a d*ck and push people to believe in themselves and light a fire,” she said.

During Season 28, Alan took home the Mirrorball with Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. And Alan has only praise for his partner, Jamie Lynn. “When I tell you [that] you can’t teach people to be passionate or to care or to be kind, and she is so kind, she’s so caring and she really tries so hard. I can’t give her enough compliments because she really comes in and works,” Alan stated.

As of now, Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

