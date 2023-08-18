Dancing with the Stars’ Alan Bersten Hoping To Be Paired With Ariana Madix

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is coming up, and so far, only one celebrity has been confirmed for the season: Ariana Madix. The Vanderpump Rules star has been booked and busy since her longtime worm-with-a-mustache boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with Rachel Leviss. Ariana has been riding a wave of deals and endorsements since going through the heartbreak of Scandoval. Good for her!

Now one DWTS pro is eager to partner with Ariana. Alan Bersten is sharing why Ariana would make an ideal partner. The Messenger has the details.

Get ready to rumba!

Alan said of the Pump Rules star, “She looks like she’s very comfortable and ready and willing to be a part of the show, and I think that’s one of the best things about a celebrity — their willingness to learn and willingness to be there.” He continued, “You can teach somebody how to dance, but you can’t teach them how to want to be there. So, I think attitude is one of the most important things. And Ariana seems like she has the best attitude,” Alan stated. “You can tell right away that she’s down to just have fun.”

The dancer, who has been a DWTS pro for seven seasons, believes that Ariana’s experience in the ballroom will help her let go of the trauma from Scandoval. “I love dancing because it gives me such a great outlet being able to move and help a celebrity go on this journey,” Alan explained.

“Whether they’re learning about themselves, or they want to get something off their chest, whatever it is, dancing is the best outlet because you don’t have to use the words, you can use your body, and I’m all about that body moving,” he stated. Amen!

If Ariana is paired with Alan, they could be a winning combination to bring home the Mirrorball. Alan and his partner, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, won Season 28. I’m here for it!

Dancing with the Stars will return in the fall, on Monday nights from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be streaming live on Disney+.

