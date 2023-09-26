Kody Brown’s Forced Hug on Janelle Brown Was More Than Just Cringey, Here’s Why

This week’s episode of Sister Wives showed more than an awkward side hug between Kody Brown and Janelle Brown after their heated holiday argument. Right before Christmas, Janelle revealed she and her children would not be visiting the patriarch’s home, leaving Kody extremely bothered. The confrontation began with finger-pointing and ended with expletives being shouted. No one had ever seen Janelle so mad before, and it looks like she still has a lot on her mind when it comes to her marriage with Kody.

Kody has been living with the loss of Christine Brown for more than six months at the time the new season was filmed. Yet, the father of 18 is still irate about his situation and taking it out on everyone around him. Instead of turning to his remaining wives for help, he has chosen to become bitter and angry, driving more than one away. Kody has since hunkered down in his home with Robyn Brown, where they share some monogamous thoughts, leaving the rest of his family to pull away from his embrace.

Janelle’s Body Language Screamed No Hug

The former couple met up at a Mexican-themed restaurant in Flagstaff, with Kody standing above his second wife, waiting obnoxiously to be embraced. It was obvious to the nacho chips that Janelle was in no mood for physical contact, yet Kody persisted. As Kody towered over his wife, he then asked, “You going to give me a hug?” as if his silly question would end weeks of turmoil. Fans could see Janelle exhale sharply, but she gave in to the request and side-hugged her husband. The interaction felt forced, and the hug definitely didn’t put Humpty Dumpty together again.

Kody came across as that guy from high school who always asked the girls for hugs right when English class was about to start. His demand for a hug made him look like an absolute garbage man and gave viewers, and probably Janelle, major ick, especially with the creepy smile plastered all over his face.

Kody Breaks Ice With Joke

The 54-year-old greeted his perturbed spouse by trying to crack a joke, saying, “Hi. How’s it going? Long time no see.” The riddle was flat and insensitive as Janelle pointed out that they hadn’t spoken in over six weeks. Kody didn’t even bother to contact their daughter, Savanah, over Christmas, trying to play the victim again, claiming the phone goes both ways. Kody, trying to make a joke out of the ordeal, only goes to prove he really has no idea how deep his marital issues go.

The lack of a zinger seemed to confirm in Janelle’s mind that her husband was a bit out of touch with reality. As she tried to keep her cool, she often found herself going around and around, trying multiple times to get off the merry-go-round from hell. Kody is no comedian and should stick to his day job, whatever that is.

Kody Believes It’s His Looks That Keep His Wives Around

After going through a few rounds between eating tacos and arguing about the same issues, Kody dropped a bomb that shocked viewers to their core. While Janelle was expressing her hope for counseling, Kody told TLC cameras, “Janelle’s not in love with me. I think she thinks I’m hot. I’ve got nice pecs and a great six-pack abs, but that’s all she’s interested in.” As Robin from Batman would say would say, “Holy hole in a doughnut!”

This 54-year-old man truly believes he has the looks of Hercules over here, complete with rippling muscles. Has he forgotten about her receding hairline with the one loose curl in the front that every fan wants to cut off because it looks absurd? How insulting for Kody to presume that Janelle only wanted him for his body and not his extravagant thinking brain, which can’t figure out how to keep his polygamous family together. I literally can’t with this man. I wish Janelle didn’t extend him the courtesy of a hug, but at least she stuck to her guns when she told him she wanted to stay separated. You go, girl!

