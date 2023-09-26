Tyler Cameron Reveals Horse Fears and Shock Phobia He Tried To Beat on Special Forces

Even the hunkiest guys have their fears. Mr. T’s character on The A-Team was afraid of flying. Indiana Jones hates snakes. Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron has a fear of his own too, and it’s horses.

But before we start teasing Tyler about his equinophobia, it turns out that he has a pretty solid reason for the fear. In a recent interview with The Sun, he dished on his recent stint on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. He also revealed exactly why he has such a beef with horses.

No horse hockey here

Of course, we all saw Tyler come face to face with a horse during his season of The Bachelorette. He and Hannah Brown went on a horseback riding date, which he later called a “nightmare” because he was shaking the whole time. Those jitters had nothing to do with Hannah or the reality TV cameras capturing his every move – it had everything to do with the four-legged beast he was forced to ride.

Now, Tyler has explained exactly why he doesn’t mess with horses. Like most adulthood problems, this is 100% related to childhood trauma.

“One of my really good friends got kicked in the face by a horse as a kid,” Tyler revealed. “And it was after that I didn’t want to be around a horse ever again.”

Special Forces is all about putting yourself to the test and facing your fears. Luckily for Tyler, this season had no horseback riding component. Instead, he got to face another one of his fears – heights.

“I’ve never been on anything tall before, I guess, and that stuff scared me,” Tyler explained. “I’d say I’m still afraid of them, but [production] definitely made me get uncomfortable.”

You can watch Tyler conquer at least one of his fears on Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. It airs on FOX, Monday nights at 9/8c.

