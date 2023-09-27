Cynthia Bailey ‘Still on the Hunt’ for Mr Right

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey is looking for her special someone, but she’s in no rush.

When speaking with People, she told the publication she’s single and ready to mingle. But only with the right person.

The former peach holder was married twice on the Bravo show, and both unions ended in divorce. Her latest split was from sports commentator Mike Hill. The couple announced their plans to go separate ways in October 2022, and since then, Cynthia has been focused on her career and dating other people.

Regarding her dating life, the supermodel said it’s coming along; however, she’s in no rush to make things work. “There’s someone that I really like dating a lot, but we’re taking it slow. I’m still open to dating other people.”

“My person might be out there in the crowd,” she joked. “I don’t know if I found my person yet, but I’m still on the hunt for my person.”

Could we see a 50 Cynt Housewives return?

Cynthia was a mainstay on the Real Housewives from Season 3 until Season 13. She showed viewers a lot during that time, from her marital struggles to her co-parenting journey and even her financial issues. Since leaving the show, she’s focused primarily on new career opportunities and accepting roles in different films.

Even then, she admitted it was “fun” to be able to film a little for Atlanta’s past 15th season.

“I actually still have some very great organic friendships with a lot of the ladies on the show, so it was fun the season to be able to just pop in and just say hello,” she explained.

But for now, her “focus … is strictly my acting career, and that’s just really what this next chapter is for me.”

TELL US – DO YOU HOPE CYNTHIA FINDS HER HAPPY ENDING? DO YOU HOPE TO SEE HER ON HOUSEWIVES IN THE FUTURE?