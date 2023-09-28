Andy Cohen Responds to Captain Sandy Yawn’s Engagement

Most reality TV stars probably want Andy Cohen as far away as possible from their relationships. His shows don’t necessarily have the best track record for fostering long-lasting love. However, on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, he gave an adorable shoutout to Captain Sandy Yawn and her engagement, and it was nothing but good vibes.

Love, love, love

In case you missed it, Below Deck Mediterranean’s leading lady just got engaged to her sweetheart Leah Shafer. She shared the exciting news on Instagram with a picture of the proposal.

“[It’s] official! I asked Leah to marry me, and she said YESSSSS,” Captain Sandy wrote. “We are engaged! stay tuned for wedding.”

Regardless of how you feel about Captain Sandy and her leadership on the show, you have to admit that her proposal was totally adorable. But is any Bravo romance official without Andy’s seal of approval? Thankfully, they got in on the September 25th episode of WWHL. Captain Sandy and Leah’s engagement came up while Andy played a game with Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder.

“Speaking of engaged, mazel tov to Captain Sandy on her engagement,” Andy said. “That is so great. They are such a great couple. I love them together and they’re so in love, and I’m just so happy for them.”

From Andy’s lips to the Bravo God’s ears! Captain Sandy and Leah haven’t announced their wedding plans just yet, but she’ll be at BravoCon in Las Vegas this year. Maybe they can just make it official there?

While we wait to see Captain Sandy walk down the aisle, catch her in action on Below Deck Mediterranean, which airs on Bravo on Mondays at 9/8c.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF CAPTAIN SANDY AND LEAH’S ENGAGEMENT? WERE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR ANDY SPEAK SO HIGHLY OF THEIR RELATIONSHIP?