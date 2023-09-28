Heather Dubrow Explains the ‘Losers’ Comment From RHOC Season 17

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast went after Heather Dubrow this season. It was relentless and culminated in the cast trip to Mexico. By the time the group returned to California, Heather composed herself and came back swinging.

It was suggested (also relentlessly) that Heather called Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson losers. The trained actress was then surprised to find out that her supposed friends accepted the narrative without question.

In an attempt to transfer the blame to where it belongs, that is, on Tamra Judge, Heather played a clip from Tamra’s podcast Two T’s In A Pod during the RHOC season finale. In it, Tamra’s co-host Teddi Mellencamp references a conversation in which Tamra called the cast losers.

Heather makes a case that Tamra is behind it all

So was that enough of an explanation for Gina and RHOC viewers? Well, Heather certainly felt the need to share her side in greater detail. And she found the right platform on Podcast One.

“Last year, and I said it at the reunion but I don’t know if it’ll play, so, last year when I came back to the show for Season 16, I was giving interviews. And I was like, ‘Oh the cast is amazing.’ Cuz everyone was saying the show is broken. Of course, I’m out there, saying how great it is,” Heather began.

The RHOC favorite used her podcast, Let’s Talk With Heather Dubrow, to make her case against Tamra. And revealed that her co-star was challenging her early on.

“Tamra was texting me and saying, ‘Oh please, what a crock of shit.’ Blah blah blah. Whatever she said. And I said to her, ‘What do you want me to say? I’m giving interviews. This is who they gave me to play with,'” Heather said.

Terry Dubrow’s better half doubled down that she was referring to axed cast members. “That was my comment. I don’t call people losers,” she insisted. “That’s not really something I would say. I was certainly never referring to Emily or Gina. I was talking about Noella [Bergener] and Jen [Armstrong]. And it sounds like I call them losers in that episode. I didn’t. And I’m issuing an apology to the two of them because I would not say that.”

Fancy Pants explains herself

Heather argued that her message was lost in the word “loser.” She explained, “All I meant by my statement to Tamra was, they weren’t right for the show. Which they weren’t. As evidenced that they were only on the show for one season, it wasn’t a great fit. So it was not that easy to work together. They weren’t right for the show. And that’s what I was saying to Tamra. I don’t know how that got twisted into losers.”

It’s a good question. Heather clearly organized her receipts. She pointed out how Tamra’s narrative changed over time.

“But then Tamra tells a story later that it was a private joke between her and Shannon. That I had called everyone losers and that was their joke. But if you listen to that podcast clip that I played for Gina, it goes on. And on her same podcast, Tamra said we were all boring. So which thing did I say?” Heather added.

“All of it was dumb and taken out of context,” she concluded.

Catch the Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.

