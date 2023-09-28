Jackie Goldschneider Almost Suffered a Heart Attack

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider is sharing all the details about her new book, The Weight of Beautiful.

In her new publication, Jackie opens up about her eating disorder — one she’s spoken about during her last few seasons on the hit Bravo show. Obviously, the book delves deeper into her story, background, and what led her to anorexia.

It’s brave storytelling, and now that the book is finally here, Jackie is opening up about her feelings to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s equal parts scary and really exciting and liberating,” she said. “I’m happy to be a voice of recovery because eating disorders are a topic that’s not spoken about nearly enough.”

Jackie almost had a heart attack

On the topic of her struggle with anorexia, Jackie explained how it almost ended her life. “Anorexia is not just about food; it’s about fear, control, and anxiety. It’s about wanting to control things when you feel powerless in other aspects of your life.”

The reality star and author mentioned how her health was impacted severely, speaking about her heart rate and blood pressure levels dropping. “I could have had a heart attack at any point,” she said.

“I think a few times I was pretty close to having a heart attack. There were days when I couldn’t breathe; days I pushed myself beyond my limits because I was so trapped in my routine, and I was so scared.”

How’s Jackie’s recovery?

Regarding her recovery, Jackie revealed how Bravo offered a helping hand.

“I mean, for all the things that people might wanna say about reality TV, Bravo was amazing. They set me up with a great recovery center, and they made sure that I was in good hands. They supported me [and] didn’t rush me.”

Thankfully, Jackie’s time away from the cameras proved to be a pivotal moment for her. “I think I look great. I’m very happy with my body, but I also tried not to put too much stock in my body itself. If I look in the mirror and I try not to judge how I look based on just on like how my body looks in my clothes,” she said.

“I know I’m beautiful aside from that or in spite of or even with that. My relationship with food for a very long time, I labeled a lot of things bad or good, and I’m having a hard time eating some of the bad foods, but slowly I’m doing it, but all my meals now are really normal. I have no social anxiety around food. I never … check the menu first, I eat what I like.”

