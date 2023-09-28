Jackie Goldschneider Teases Jersey ‘Drama’ Filming RHONJ Season 14

All eyes are on New Jersey right now as filming for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is underway. We’ve all been following the reports of physical altercations, charity drama, and shifting alliances. And, it’s safe to say that this season is shaping up to be another messy one.

Although Jackie Goldschneider is no longer a full-time Housewife, she still has plenty of drama on her hands with the upcoming Season 14. In a recent chat with New York Live, Jackie spilled on all of the mess that’s in store when RHONJ returns next year.

Where does Jackie stand on RHONJ Season 14?

Jackie was on New York Live to promote her book, The Weight of Beautiful. But, of course, the conversation quickly shifted away from her powerful book to all of the juicy headlines coming out of the RHONJ world.

The biggest headline that Jackie was asked to comment on was the rumored fight between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral. The two allegedly had a scuffle, leading to Jen having a bloodied face and both ladies earning a time-out from filming. The story is everywhere, but Jackie tried to play coy when asked about the specifics surrounding the production halt.

“I don’t know the latest,” Jackie claimed regarding Danielle and Jen’s suspension. “They keep that stuff top secret. I do know there’s been some drama, but that’s what makes Jersey, Jersey.”

In addition to Jersey being Jersey, Jackie teased that some major alliance shifts are happening in Season 14. She previously revealed she was “going through something” with Margaret Josephs. Now it sounds like she’s on the rebound and buddied up with Teresa Giudice. But how did Jackie and Teresa go from enemies to besties? Jackie teased that “a lot of things have evolved this season” with her friendships.

She explained, “I don’t want to give anything away, but I’ll say that when I went through a lot of the therapy for recovery, I had to let go of a lot of the trauma from my past. And part of that was letting go of fights I had in recent years. And when I was able to do that, you know, friendships evolved.”

Jackie becoming buddy-buddy with Teresa will either blow up in her face again or secure her a long-term spot on this show. A friendship with Teresa can only go one of two ways. Whatever happens, we’ll be tuned in when The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for Season 14.

