Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Margaret Josephs Is Her Least Favorite Castmate Right Now

There’s trouble in New Jersey!

Man, are we in for a ride when the newest season of RHONJ returns to Bravo. Not only are the tides finally turning regarding the Giudice and Gorga family drama, but Jackie Goldschneider is feuding with Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Melissa Gorga … and maybe even Danielle Cabral.

And now, just moments after Margaret revealed she was in the middle of a showdown with Jackie, the Real Housewives of New Jersey vet confirmed while promoting her book, The Weight of Beautiful.

Talk about flipping the tables.

Why are Jackie and Margaret feuding?

For some fans, they may be shocked to hear that former besties Jackie and Margaret have been feuding this season. Although we don’t know for sure, the Jersey streets say it has to do with Jackie not allowing Marge to read an advanced copy of her book despite giving a copy to Jenn Fessler.

Well, when Marge was chatting about the show to Us Weekly, she teased a little rift between her and Jackie.

“Um, you know … I love Jackie. I do love Jackie,” Margaret explained. “Her book just came out; it’s powerful. I’m grateful she says so many amazing things about me in the book, and we are bonded; we have a bond. For whatever reason, it’s not the same right now, but I’m sure it will be.”

From the sounds of it, some drama is brewing in Jersey between this once-powerful alliance. But the good thing is Jackie isn’t denying it, either.

When she appeared on Watch What Happens Live’s September 26th episode, she also spoke about the fight between the pair. After Andy asked her which Jersey Housewife she’s currently beefing with, Jackie said she didn’t want to give away too much but left fans with just enough.

“I’m going through something with Margaret,” she said.

From physical fights and shifting dynamics, we’re sure this season will be everything and more. After all, it is Jersey we’re talking about.

