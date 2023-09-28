Lisa Barlow Spends $60K a Year on Glam

$60K is Lisa Barlow’s go-to number. It’s the amount that Lisa paid for a ring that was tragically lost in an airport bathroom during the cast trip to Palm Springs. It’s also the amount that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star spends on glam.

Monica Garcia’s arguments about Lisa being done-deaf towards the 99% holds some merit. The Vida Tequila founder quotes jaw-dropping numbers with reckless abandon. And the latest example came out of a situation that occurred on the most recent episode of RHOSLC.

Lisa loves “control” over her appearance

Whitney Rose suggested a “drag-inspired makeup competition” hosted by Trixie Mattel during the cast trip to Palm Springs. She and her co-stars were meant to try their hand at drag makeup and costume. Some of the Real Housewives showed up more than others.

But Lisa resented having to remove her makeup and use the sets provided by Trixie. She didn’t want her bare face seen on national television. As she spiraled further, it came to light that she drops $60,000 on hair and makeup artists.

“I get my makeup done daily. My makeup artist is on retainer,” Lisa said. “It’s not just when I’m on girls’ trips, it’s not when I’m hanging out — it’s for me to go to the grocery store.”

“The one thing I love control over is the way I look,” she said. Her makeup artist, Morgan Fay, travels with her and is kept on hand. And Lisa resented not using her after flying her in for $2,500.

It’s not about the drag

Being smart about optics, Lisa made sure that it was clear it was not an issue of wearing drag. “I think Trixie is amazing,” she said of the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 winner.

“I’m not doing it. I like to look a certain way when I’m out in public,” Lisa continued.

At the end of the day, Lisa’s glam team did their magic. She showed up to the competition with a gentle, glowing look and a pink lip.

“I get to look like me,” Lisa answered when asked who really won, despite Monica being the one to take the crown.

Catch the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

