Heather Dubrow Does Hilarious Impression of ‘Wasted’ Taylor Armstrong 

Heather Dubrow came to clear her castmates during the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 finale. Everyone from Terror Tamra Judge to Tipsy Taylor Armstrong tried (and failed) to take down Fancy Pants. Now, the ladies are heading into a rocky reunion where everyone’s relationship is in question, including that with alcohol.

Taylor made quite the impact during the RHOC finale, and not just because she was dressed as cotton candy, her favorite treat. She went Oklahoma on Heather for a “situation” that happened during the cast trip to Mexico. Gina Kirschenheiter said it best — Taylor was “wasted.” It was a sight to behold.

Heather was hanging with Taylor and Jennifer Pendranti after her blowup with the Tres Amigas and Co. Fancy Pants apparently excused herself to eat some chicken soup and never came back. If you ask Tequila Taylor, it was a massive slight and she let everyone at Gina’s party know it.

Heather Dubrow can’t take Taylor Armstrong seriously

I AM DEAD @ Heather’s impression of blackout Taylor. Honestly standing ovation for Heather bc every single cast member came at her at Gina’s freak show and she cleared them one by one by one without breaking a sweat. That’s mother ? #rhoc pic.twitter.com/kuSQvGhdqT — Daily Bravo ? (@dailybravomail) September 28, 2023

During the RHOC finale, Heather had to excuse herself from Taylor’s drunken tirade. She’d rather talk to Jennifer about how bad of a friend Tammy Sue is. Fancy Pants couldn’t pass up a chance to poke fun at Taylor’s hot mess and show off her acting chops.

Heather appeared in her confessional with a raspy voice, an unhinged jaw, and a clear character in her mind. “We didn’t go dancing because you went to get your soup and you didn’t come back,” Heather (as Taylor) stumbled. Heather snapped a finger and clocked back in as her Champs-loving self to throw shade at the situation. “And?” she questioned. And that, folks, is IMDb worthy.

