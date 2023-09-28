Robyn Dixon Cries About Being the ‘Villain’ in New RHOP Trailer

After what seems like an eternity, the ladies from the DMV are about to return and take over. The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 trailer has been released and the ensemble isn’t playing around. If you watch the three-minute clip, it’s clear the RHOP editors are in the game and understand the assignment.

Viewers will get a new face on the cast, Ashely Darby’s continued defense mode, and Candiace Dillard still using her voice. For most of the ladies, it’s business as usual until you get to Robyn Dixon. It looks like she’s getting the villain edit this year and she’s not pleased, but at least she might have a storyline – for once.

I’m so glad Juan Dixon is in this trailer right now

Since Season 1, Robyn has been struggling to maintain a relationship with ex-husband Juan Dixon. Due to financial issues and Juan’s infidelity, the couple divorced but remained living together with their children. It seemed Robyn desperately wanted to reconcile with Juan, but Juan kept a pretty wide emotional distance.

The trailer features Robyn crying because she’s still with a man who inserted himself into another woman’s messages before they got married. Red flags be damned because not much dissuades Robyn from being with Juan. Tales of his extra-curricular activities came out after Season 7 ended and Robyn lost some fans because she would only discuss it on her Patreon podcast.

Juan doesn’t care

Even fellow Green-Eyed Bandit Gizelle Bryant appears to be calling Robyn out in the preview. She’s seen having some kind of on-the-street breakdown and saying, “I’m turning into a f—ing villain. I didn’t do nothing to y’all!” But even a villain is a step up from giving us nothing.

Then we see the man himself, Juan speaking to a visibly upset Robyn. “People always got something to say.” He proceeds to slam his hand on a table and declares, “I don’t care.” I mean, of course he doesn’t care – he continues to get caught and absolutely nothing happens to him. He could give Pastor Holy Whore Jamal Bryant tips at this point.

While Robyn has chosen to stick by Juan despite the allegations of being a cheater cheater pumpkin eater, it looks like it will be a main topic of discussion this time around. While her friends support her, they question whether she is actually content or if she is simply putting on a happy face for Juan – again.

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres November 5 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO SEASON 8? WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE PART OF THE TRAILER?