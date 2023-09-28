Tom Sandoval Opens up About Sober Journey: ‘Saved My Life’

Tom Sandoval is on a journey. And more power to him. However, he’s still got a lot of cleaning up to do. Most Vanderpump Rules fans have been understandably hostile toward him ever since he cheated on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss.

It’s hard to imagine anyone is on Tom’s side right now. Yet, the man has a fanbase. The promise of fan support is surely what led Tom to announce a new podcast, Everybody Loves Tom. The announcement of his podcast was criticized for a lack of self-awareness.

Tom is sort of the poster child for lack of self-awareness. Even so, in the first episode of his podcast, he showed some surprising vulnerability, getting into his past with substance abuse.

Tom had “three shots [and] three beers” before shows

Tom explained he quit some bad habits just after news of Scandoval broke. “I haven’t drank since I believe it was April 4th or 5th. I didn’t really tell a lot of people during the process. I think that kind of helps. I also quit smoking cigarettes. I was kind of at the point where I was just chain-smoking cigarettes all day, every day.”

He continued, “If I wasn’t working out, I was drinking. If I wasn’t drinking, I was working out.” Tom added that experiencing nerves before live shows would cause him to have as many as “three shots [and] three beers” to calm himself. “Honestly, I think that you know, quitting the drinking … and going on tour like it might have actually saved my life.”

Tom said he chose to sober up the day Rachel checked into a mental health facility. “I can’t imagine being cooped up because I couldn’t go anywhere at the time, you know, being cooped up in a place, not being able to do anything, just wallowing in misery.” Tom’s choice to stop drinking is great for him. Perhaps he should consider therapy now.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air on Bravo in early 2024.

