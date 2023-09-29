Gretchen Rossi Reveals What It Would Take To Get Her To Return to RHOC

Any former cast members involved in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are bound to be asked about considerations to return to their respective series. Perhaps any regret about leaving when they did, and if returning was an option.

In the case of Gretchen Rossi, her feeling about the show is well-documented. She felt victimized by former cast mate, Tamra Judge, during her tenure from 2008 to 2013 on the Real Housewives of Orange County, and has little good to say about the show and how the cast went after her partner, Slade Smiley.

More recently, Gretchen notably reached out to Season 17 newbie Jennifer Pedranti on social media to commiserate on her experience. The yoga studio owner endured similar treatment as Gretchen after Tamra spent the whole season bashing her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian.

Gretchen names her price

So there is little question that Gretchen would want to come back. The real issue is for what price? The mother-of-one gave an answer to The Messenger during the inaugural Zodiac Ball at LA’s Houdini Estate on September 28.

“They’d have to pay me, like, millions of dollars,” Gretchen said. Heather Dubrow keeps asking me to and I’m like, ‘Okay, have them call me!'”

Heather is the only RHOC cast mate with whom Gretchen keeps in touch. And after Heather got ambushed during the Mexico trip, she will need someone to commiserate with.

It seems there are enough Real Housewives that can bypass filming a whole season and are perfectly happy going on a RHUGT luxury getaway instead. Gretchen had the right idea when she signed on for Season 4 in Morocco. Her cast mates include Vicki Gunvalson, another former co-star who trashed Slade while on the show together.

