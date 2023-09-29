Real Housewives of New York Casting Open for Season 15

It might be time to call Shaggy and the Gang. Something mysterious is happening with the Real Housewives of New York reboot. Bravo surprised the fandom when the plug was pulled on the original RHONY. We never received an actual reason for the cancelation, but the streets were convinced Ramona Singer’s lack of manners had something to do with it.

So an entire new lineup of ladies was formed and boy did they have some issues. Between fans who couldn’t let go of the OGs and starting off with pretty sketchy ratings, the first season of the new squad wound up finding a relative amount of support.

Big Daddy Andy Cohen was seemingly very pleased with the RHONY reunion. He praised the cast on social media and all appeared well. Until yesterday. A suspicious Instagram post has perked the ears of viewers. Now we want to know what’s going on because it looks like production is casting for the show. Again.

Who will stay and who will go?

The new ensemble birthed some love and hate from the Bravoverse and that’s just how it goes on Real Housewives. Just because people don’t like you doesn’t mean you won’t be asked back. Amid the ending of the reboot season wrapping up, now a casting call is going out. It showed up on @rhonycasting’s Instagram account. Who’s out and please dear lord don’t let it be Jenna Lyons.

It’s a fair assumption Bravo isn’t looking to add MORE women to the pre-existing cast. And we’ve all been here before – we know what casting notifications mean. Someone was either fired or called the ball and won’t come back and it’s difficult to say what will happen next.

I would have to say Brynn Whitfield is safe. Andy LOVES her and she’s a cheeky addition to Real Housewives. She’s also funny and if nothing else she gives us laughs. Jenna – obviously safe.

But the new Queen is a wildcard because she may or may not be happy with her current status on the show. Jenna was the breakout star of RHONY 2.0, but she could be uncomfortable with the now constant attention. If Jenna is a one-and-done, there will be a lot of unhappy viewers – I mean she wore jeans to the reunion. LEGEND.

Sai De Silva is a tough cookie but it remains to be seen if she can handle the heat. The viewers weren’t shy in sharing their unsavory opinions on Sai but that means absolutely nothing to the network.

Relationship redemption?

Jessel Taank – she needs this gig and would only leave if she is pink-slipped.

Erin Lichy has a lot of people divided. Some like her a lot and some left her fold after she had words with Ubah Hassan. I would love for Ubah to return, she definitely has more to give. It would probably be interesting to see if Erin and Ubah’s relationship can evolve, so they are most likely being left alone.

What do you guys think? Is Jenna taking her toys and leaving? Did someone get fired already? This is why we can’t have nice things.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR OPINION ON THE CASTING? WHO DO YOU WANT TO SEE RETURN TO RHONY?