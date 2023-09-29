Sister Wives: Meri Brown Thinks Kody ‘Won’t Give a Crap’ About Her Utah Move

Viewers of Sister Wives have watched Kody Brown push his first wife, Meri Brown, further and further away over the years. Finally, she’s found the courage to leave him rather than stay in a loveless relationship. But she’s emotional over her choice to move back to Utah and worries about Kody’s reaction.

“I just don’t like change and it’s scary,” Meri confesses to her sister wife and close friend Robyn Brown. “I also know that you’re the only one who cares about it, too.”

In a sneak peek of the October 1 episode, Meri predicted Robyn would see her leaving as the end of her dream of having the big polygamous family. Whereas Kody “is just not going to give a crap … I think he’ll be like, ‘Well, see, told you so, she’s the one that’s leaving.’” US Weekly has the details.

Moving to her Utah B&B

Meri admits moving her clothing business to Lizzie’s Heritage Inn “stresses me out on a lot of levels.” Nevertheless, she still plans to keep a Flagstaff home and split her time between there and Utah.

While Robyn supports Meri’s choice, she worries in a confessional that Meri could be leaving forever. “Is she just going to keep putting more pieces of herself there that will eventually take her there all the way?” she asks. Robyn didn’t sign up to be Kody’s only wife.

Kody and Meri wed in 1990. In 1993, they added Janelle Brown to their family and then Christine Brown in 1994. In 2010, Kody spiritually married Robyn Brown. Then in 2014, Kody and Meri divorced so he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children. Though he and Meri still considered themselves spiritually married, their relationship was never the same afterward.

Robyn’s fears eventually came true when Kody and Meri announced their split in January 2023. Meri’s exit follows those of Christine in 2021 and Janelle in 2022. Kody and Meri share one adult child, Leon Brown.

