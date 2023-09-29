What To Expect From Jax Taylor’s New LA Sports Bar

We’re finally getting some much-needed details about Jax Taylor’s long-awaited sports bar, Jax’s Studio City. The Vanderpump Rules star, alongside his wife, Brittany Cartwright, have teased their new business venture for a hot minute. However, the details about the bar have been sparse.

The reality stars finally gave a sneak peek at their new business to The Sun, and the space is surprisingly chic. Are Jax and Brittany about to open the most chic sports bar in Los Angeles?

Jax’s Studio City: coming soon

Last month, Jax and Brittany had a soft launch for their Los Angeles sports bar. We suspect that it was being filmed for their upcoming VPR spinoff. It was a star-studded evening, and the only things missing were details about the sports bar itself. Where are the menus? Why does the website not have any information about what to expect from the space?

We had lots of questions and very few answers. But, we’re finally getting a few of our questions answered now that Jax lifted the curtain and showed off a preview of the space.

Most of us were probably expecting Jax’s sports bar to look like an Applebee’s on the inside, but it’s far from it. In the pictures shared, Jax showed off a swanky outdoor area packed with decorative greenery and flowers. The patio is huge, and it hardly seems like the type of place you’d go to pick up a tub of Meemaw’s Beer Cheese.

The pictures of Jax’s bar also revealed a stage for live performances. It’s only a matter of time before Tom Sandoval and his band grace that stage with their musical stylings.

Jax has had a soft opening and previewed the inside of the space with the media. Now, the only thing left for him to do is to announce an opening date for customers. He is still sticking with the goal of opening by the end of 2023, but there are less than 100 days left of the year. He better get moving.

